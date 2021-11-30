Fire crews battle blaze at house in Storrington
Six fire engines are currently the scene of a fire which has broken out at a house in Storrington.
Crews were called to the property in Ravenscroft at around 3.30pm and are still on the scene fighting a blaze on the ground and first floors.
People living nearby are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 3.30pm we were called to a house fire at Ravenscroft, Storrington.
“Six fire engines from East Preston, Horsham, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Storrington and Worthing are currently in attendance, as well as an aerial ladder platform and command support unit.
“Firefighters are using six breathing apparatus, three hose reels and one jet to extinguish the blaze which is in the ground and first floor of the property.”