Fire breaks out at Horsham waste tip
Drivers were turned away from Horsham’s waste site at Hop Oast yesterday (Sunday) when fire broke out in a skip.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:59 am
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the tip in Worthing Road at around 2.20pm.
Crews from Horsham and Crawley were sent to the incident after a large skip was reported to be ‘well alight.’
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a jet, a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera while extinguishing the blaze.
A spokesperson said that the fire crews spent around an hour and a half at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.