Fire breaks out at Horsham restaurant in early hours

Fire crews were sent to battle a blaze at a Horsham restaurant in the early hours of this morning (September 18).

Six fire engines were sent to the Smith and Western Restaurant at North Parade which was 'well alight' at just before 1.30am.

Picture: Eddie Howland

The fire had also spread to a neighbouring property. Police closed off the road to traffic.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 1.23am on Wednesday, September 18, reporting a fire at a restaurant on North Parade in Horsham.

"Two appliances from Horsham Fire Station were initially sent and arrived within four minutes. Upon arrival a further four appliances were requested which attended from Crawley (x2), Henfield and Billingshurst.

"The restaurant was well alight and had spread to a neighbouring domestic property.

"Excellent work from crews limited the spread of fire and contained the damage to an external food store and ten per cent of the neighbouring property.

"Tackling the fire, crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, two jets and two high pressure hose reels.

"They also used two thermal imaging cameras to identify any hotspots.

"Firefighters returned to the scene at 7.30am to reinspect."