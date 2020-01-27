Fire at Haywards Heath college – in pictures

Eight fire engines were sent to the college - which is currently empty and due to open to students this September. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the fire has broken out in an unoccupied building at the site. *Crews remain at the scene of this incident bringing the fire under control," said a spokesman. They added: "There are no students affected, as the building was not in active use as a college with construction work underway." Crews are using three jets to extinguish the fire and one high pressure hose reel, with four sets of breathing apparatus in use, the fire service said.

Fire at Haywards Heath college in Harlands Road freelance Buy a Photo

Fire at Haywards Heath college in Harlands Road freelance Buy a Photo

Fire at Haywards Heath college in Harlands Road. Picture: Katherine Wiltshire Katherine Wiltshire ugc Buy a Photo

Fire at Haywards Heath college in Harlands Road freelance Buy a Photo

View more