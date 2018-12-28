Fight steps up over future of landmark Horsham pub

A new battle has begun over plans to convert a landmark Horsham pub into a nursery.

An application was submitted to Horsham District Council to turn the historic Rising Sun pub in Pondtail Road into a children’s day nursery.

Petition regarding the the future Rising Sun pub in Horsham was handed in at Parkside. Pic Steve Robards SR1808282 SUS-180331-120306001

The proposals were rejected by councillors following concerns over road safety and an increase in traffic in the area.

Developers have since submitted an appeal to overturn the decision with the plans now in the hands of the planning inspectorate.

The proposals were put forward by Perfect Start Children’s Day Nursery and Pre-School in 2017 as it looked to convert the old pub into day nursery hosting up to 80 children and 16 staff members.

More than 70 letters of objection and a petition signed by 155 people were submitted to the council as residents vigorously campaigned against the proposals.

Concerns were raised over youngsters and residents safety with an increase in vehicles using the road as well as issues over an increase in parking in the area and the dangers of narrow stretches along the road.

The plans were recommended for approval by council planning officers and were initially deferred by councillors at a meeting in December 2017 with a view to approve them at a later meeting subject to road safety concerns being addressed.

At a meeting in April councillors rejected the application sharing many of the same concerns as residents.

For more on the appeal and to contact the inspector visit https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ quoting reference 3205885.