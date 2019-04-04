Fifty ‘affordable homes’ planned for new Billingshurst estate

Plans are going ahead to build 50 ‘affordable homes’ as part of a large new estate near Billingshurst.

Building of the homes will be phased as part of the development of 475 homes on land east of Billingshurst over the next few years.

The houses will be provided by the Raven Housing Trust which manages around 7,000 homes across Sussex and Surrey.

A consortium of developers is progressing with plans for the site and Raven says it has entered into contracts with two of these to provide the 50 affordable properties.

Devine Homes are building 52 new homes at Hammond’s Mill, where Raven says it will have four shared ownership and five affordable rented houses.

Raven’s development director Alison Bennett said: “We are also working with Bellway who are constructing 149 homes at Amblehurst Green, with 36 being delivered as affordable housing, helping to meet local need.

“These will consist of 17 shared ownership homes and 19 affordable rented houses and flats.

“This will be a great place to live and will feature play areas for children, a nature reserve and extensive landscaping. The first rented flats are scheduled for completion in early summer 2019.”

Raven says it is about to sign a further contract to provide an additional five homes with Bellway on the same site, adding three shared ownership and two rented homes to its portfolio.