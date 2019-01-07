Festive fun at Felpham Community College

Felpham Community College rounded up a festive period of fun with the annual Christmas Fayre.

The event, which was held on December 14, saw the school’s library and hall filled with a selection of local craft stalls and the exclusive school festive shop. Year Seven students ran a variety of stalls hosting games and activities, and the annual Christmas raffle was held at the end of the evening. Festive entertainment was provided by the music department, and hot chocolate and shortbread was on offer.

A few days earlier, students, parents and staff, along with the local community, had filled St Mary’s Church in Felpham Village for the annual carol concert. Held on December 12, the event was a traditional evening of carols and musical performances. The evening included performances from the school choir, accompanied by Harry Wells from the sixth form on the piano, as well as the school band and accapella student group.

The final evening performance of the school’s pantomime had been held earlier in the month on December 5. This year’s pantomime told the traditional tale of Scrooge, with students from Years Seven, Eight and Nine all invited to take part. With a cast of more than 30 students, the extra-curricular rehearsals started back in September led by Miss Coney and Miss Tetra from the Felpham Community College drama department.

The festive fun at the school marked the end of a year full of activities to raise funds for charities, such as the recent British Heart Foundation Bag-a-Thon. The first charity event of the new academic year, this event was co-ordinated by the sixth form charity committee in October. Students across year groups collected from home clothes, shoes, books and puzzles. 70 bags in total were filled and then collected by the charity.

Members of the sixth form charity committee with the bags collected

Year Seven students running their stalls