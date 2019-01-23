Ferring Village Hall open day part of week-long celebration

Village halls and the vital role they play in combatting social isolation and loneliness within rural communities are being celebrated this week.

Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) and its network launched #VillageHallsWeek on Tuesday to highlight the importance of village halls and community buildings.

Ferring Village Hall

Action in rural Sussex (AirS) is celebrating with a series of events, including an open day at Ferring Village Hall, in Ferring Street, Ferring, on Saturday, January 26, from 10am to 2pm.

Meet trustees and users of the hall, and give your views on the future of the hall, including building developments. Refreshments will be provided by Ferring Film Club.

Petrina Mayson, AirS chief executive said: “Sussex has around 450 villages and #VillageHallsWeek gives us an opportunity to thank the hundreds of voluntary charity trustees who give up their time to improve the lives of the residents of their communities.

“Just imagine how much poorer the lives of rural residents would be without these hubs of social activities on their doorsteps. The role that these community buildings play in tackling social isolation and reducing loneliness is huge and the sheer diversity of groups, activities and interests they cover is staggering.”