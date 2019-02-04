Felpham pupils represent Brighton and Hove Albion in regional finals of competition

A team of Year Nine students from Felpham Community College (FCC) are celebrating after winning the regional finals of a national competition.

Rudy Garrigoux, Chloe Juniper, Tiffany Millis and Jessica Stemp, first took part in the Premier League Enterprise Challenge back in November, when the team competed in the first round of the competition, which was held at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Their task was to come up with an idea of how the club could encourage young people aged between 18-23 to go to football matches at the stadium.

The team came up with the idea of an event on the beach, for 1,000 people, with music and food outlets, a chance to train with and meet the players, and a loyalty card that would give them discounts or free tickets for matches by collecting loyalty stamps.

Their entry proved successful and they won the first heat of the competition, leading them on to the next stage. They spent December and January researching and developing their business plan ready for these regional finals.

The regional competition was held on Tuesday, January 29, again hosted at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The FCC team represented Brighton and Hove Albion and competed against Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Fulham FC and Southampton FC.

Again the FCC team stormed to success and won this heat of the competition.

Gary Treharne, business and vocational studies teacher, said: “Our Year Nines have worked incredibly hard with this competition, right from their first ideas back at the beginning of last term, through to developing these ideas into a competent and professional business plan and presentation and going on to adapt this further for the regional finals.

“The regional heat was tough, competition was high and everyone who took part was extremely professional.

“Our team were driven and did an outstanding job which we are really proud of them for. We are now all looking forward to the national final held in March where we will be competing against the other five regional winners.”

The winning team commented: “The Premier League Enterprise programme is a course we completed about resilience, communication, team work and financial capability – all skills we will need as we get older.

“It was an interesting programme to take part in and from that we were picked to take part in the competition.

“Winning the first heat and the regional finals has been brilliant and now we are making final adjustments to our presentation ready for the national finals.

“We are a bit nervous but it is a great thing to be involved with so we are looking forward to it lots.”