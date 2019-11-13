Fears ‘heartbreaking’ East Surrey Hospital traffic jams could delay ambulances

A driver trapped in a gridlock at East Surrey Hospital has said she fears queues could delay emergency vehicles.

Sam Wallington, who lives in Barns Green, said she was stuck in ‘nose to tail’ traffic for 45 minutes yesterday when she took her mum to an appointment.

A visitor reported a 45 minute queue to get into the car park.

She said: “There was two lanes of cars getting into the car park. It was phenomenal.

“It was 2.30pm in the afternoon when we got there. What happens if an ambulance needs to get to the hospital.

“There was nowhere anybody could move to. Everybody was completely nose to tail.”

Vehicles were queueing from the Three Arches Road turning to the hospital car park, which was full, Sam added.

She said: “It astounded me - it was horrific.

“We’re drowning with regards to infrastructure in the area.

“It’s heartbreaking. It was very upsetting and quite scary.”

Sam said she felt ‘compelled’ to raise the issue but said all the staff at the hospital are ‘excellent’.

She added: “East Surrey covers a vast area.

“We have a duty to build new homes. Those have to come hand in had with the correct infrastructure.”

News of the delays sparked a public outcry on the County Times Facebook page.

Barbara Richards said: “The pressure on the health services in this area is unsustainable.”

Lisa Sherlock branded the situation ‘crazy’ and Annabel Morgan added it was ‘horrendous’.

Sylvia Riley said: “By the time you manage to find a parking space you feel absolutely stressed out and even more unwell.”

Sussex and Surrey Healthcare has been approached for comment.

Read more: Major flood leaves Horsham town centre road under a foot of water

Read more: Major Horsham town centre flood: pictures from the scene

Read more: Major Horsham flood: ‘It’s running like a river’