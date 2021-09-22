An 89-year-old woman sadly lost her life after the mobility scooter she was riding was involved in a collision with a car on A286 Broyle Road on Thursday (September 16).

Sussex Police has since issued an appeal for witnesses. Read more hereLizzie Huxtable, who lives close to where the incident happened, applauded the 'heroic' people who 'immediately stopped' and helped.

In particular, she praised the two men who 'efficiently kept traffic moving safely', adding: "It's so important to protect the people who are helping."

A police officer directing traffic on the A286 after the crash

Ms Huxtable said she 'heard a huge crash' at around 9.30am.

"People were there immediately with sheets and equipment to start to help," she said.

"There were medics from the Nuffield Health hospital and a first responder. People came from the care home across the road.

"The police and then an air ambulance arrived.

An air ambulance landed in nearby Oaklands Park

"This was a very sad accident.

"On that crossing, there needs to be better signage."

A number of other witnesses took to social media to praise the actions of the community.

Commenting on the Observer Facebook page, Andrea Reed, who made one of the initial calls to emergency services, wrote: "The staff at the Nuffield were incredible as were the paramedics.

The road was closed for a number of hours after the collision

"I remember some staff running out of the nursing home first, I was so relieved to see people able to help. So many people were helping this poor lady.

"Thinking of her family and what they must be going through."

Angela Jane said it was a 'heart-breaking' incident to witness, adding: "The lady was surrounded by what appeared to be caring nurse/care home staff looking after her.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady and those who came to her aid."

South East Coast Ambulance Service offered its condolences to the family of the victim and thanked all those that helped at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman and all those affected.