Family-run Henfield manufacturing company shortlisted for small business award

A family-run rubber moulding manufacturing company based in Henfield has been shortlisted for an award which celebrates small businesses.

Grommets Ltd is delighted to be a finalist in the Family Business of the Year award for the South East in the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The team will find out if they have won at the grand final ceremony which will be held at Sandown Park Racecouse in Portsmouth on Friday April 12.

Office manager Charlotte Lane, whose grandfather Sidney Wells founded the business in 1995, said: “The awards are the leading celebration of small businesses, shining a light on some of the best, most innovative and most determined smaller businesses.

“Success at the awards on April 12 would see us progress to the national finals in May.”

Charlotte’s mum Joanne Boorsma, who is managing director at Grommets Ltd, added: “I am so pleased to have been shortlisted as this recognises the hard work put in by all team members of Grommets Ltd in the past few years to make our business a successful business at home and internationally.”

Grommets Ltd was first set up in Horsham before relocating to Henfield where its factory and offices now operate from the same premises.

It is UK leading manufacturer and stockist of grommets and custom moulded products and it stocks a wide range of rubber and PVC products - all manufactured and stocked in the UK but available for European and worldwide export.

Charlotte added: “My mother Joanne Boorsma is the managing director successfully keeping the family business running together with my step father Mark Boorsma who is our sales and quality manager.

“I also help with the running of the business in my role as office manager, together with my step brother Josh who is our sales and production manager.

“My sister Becky Knight is also part of the team as our administrator, and last but not least our office pooch Marjoram Boorsma.

“We also have around ten employees who live locally and are all an important part of the successful running of our business.”

For more information about Grommets Ltd, visit www.grommets.co.uk

