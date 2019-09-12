Extinction Rebellion’s Horsham group packs out first meeting

Extinction Rebellion’s Horsham branch held its first meeting and packed out the town’s Unitarian Church last Wednesday night.

More than 80 people attended and heard the ‘Hhading for extinction – and what we can do about it” talk given by David Faraday and Matt Phelps, both members of the XR Godalming group.

The talk was broken into two parts with a chance for discussion in the middle. Part one was entitled ‘the truth’, and included global warming data and noted the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

David, a chemical engineer, commented how he found the likely feedback loops that would lead to runaway global warming ‘truly terrifying’.

The second part of the evening was called ‘What we need to do’, and discussed the positive outcomes that have been achieved throughout history by using non-violent direct action (NVDA).

Non violence is a critical component of the Extinction Rebellion philosophy and was used throughout the XR April Rebellion in London.

For more information visit the group’s Facebook page at xrhorsham and on Twitter at @XRHorsham.