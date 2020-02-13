Extinction Rebellion activists call for better transport in West Sussex

Extinction Rebellion activists are holding a rally to call for better transport in West Sussex.

The Arun Valley branch will be in Storrington’s Mill Stream Car Park on February 20 to highlight the need for a new vision for transport in the area.

Traffic

The event will run from 12pm – 2pm and weather permitting will also have children’s crafts.

A spokesman said: “The need for an integrated transport network has never been more necessary, with increased development across West Sussex, the roads are only going to get busier.

“The increased emissions will contribute to the growing Climate and Ecological emergency

“Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley are calling on West Sussex County Council to investigate the various possibilities for re-invigorating public transport, looking to make cycling a safer option and encouraging walking for short distances.”

He called on people to join them at the Electric Vehicle charging point in the library car park with fresh ideas.

The spokesman added: “One idea would be to ask people to reduce their travel emissions by 20 per cent - this could be achieved by taking the bus once a week for a regular journey for instance.”

He said the group wants to join with other community groups and individuals in finding local solutions to the Climate and Ecological Emergency.

The spokesman added: “We will be holding a series of peaceful events throughout 2020.

“We are a diverse group and welcome new members. Please email xrarunvalley@protonmail.com with YOUR vision for a better transport network for 2020.”

For more see www.facebook.com/xrarunvalley or @XRArunValley on Twitter.

