Exhibition on Storrington life after Great War

The Storrington Local History Group is to hold an exhibition on the legacy of the First World War.

The exhibition – Storrington Remembers: The Great War Legacy Exhibition – will talk about the men who came back and rebuilt their lives in Storrington, either working for their own business or for others in the district.

While military records give details of the men who went to war, there is limited information about those who returned.

A spokesman said: “The legacy of the Great War is more than just about the returning personnel. Life at home had changed.

“Attitudes between the classes were different, as was the job front where women had to take on the roles left by the men. Many women indeed kept their jobs after war.”

The exhibition will include artefacts, pictures and maps showing life after the conflict.

The project was awarded £4000 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the research.

The fund offers grants to projects that connect people and communities to the heritage of the UK.

The Storrington Local History Group was founded in 2013, after a group of volunteers was awarded a grant to research the history of Storrington’s Old School building, which now houses the museum.

The group’s other projects have included researching the names on Storrington’s roll of honour and the lesser–known battle of Boars Head.

The Great War Legacy exhibition will be held at the Storrington and District Museum in the Old School on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1 from 10am until 4pm on both days.

Members of the group will attend to answer questions.

For more information or to join the local history group, email storringtonlhg@outlook.com or visit www.storringtonlhg.org.uk.