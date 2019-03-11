Exciting variety of vehicles for Horsham’s Showcase Tour of district

A variety of vehicles from the various motor-based events in Horsham will be setting out on a grand tour of the district later this month as part of the Year of Culture 2019.

The ever-popular Piazza Italia saw success with its own tours of the district in 2016 and 2017.

So, in this special Year of Culture for the district, vehicles from Piazza Italia, Horsham’s Great British Weekend, AmeriCARna, Plum Jam and French Fest will set out on Sunday March 24.

They will set off from Christ’s Hospital School, and tour the district stopping on the way at Billingshurst, Pulborough, Storrington, Steyning and Henfield.

Stop off display locations will be right in the heart of each high street, offering maximum viewing opportunities and making it easy for businesses to get involved in the action.

Each of the towns will welcome the tour in their own unique way by hosting fun activities for all the family.

Storrington will be hosting its ever popular Italian market and there will be a French market in Steyning.

The tour will finish at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, who are planning their own day-long auction-based event, where there will be an afternoon tea for the drivers.

Provisional timings:

- Billingshurst Jengers Mead Car Park 10.45am to 11.30am

- Pulborough Lower Street Car Park 11.40am to 12.25pm

- Storrington Library Car Park 12.40pm to 1.45pm

- Steyning High Street 2pm to 2.45pm

- Henfield High Street 3pm to 3.45pm

