Everything you need to know about Brighton Marathon 2019

The Brighton Marathon takes place this weekend (Sunday, April 14), bringing in thousands of runners and spectators to the city.

Here’s all you need to know.

Helen Davies winning the Brighton Marathon in 2018 (Credit: Grounded Events)

When and where does Brighton Marathon take place?

Brighton Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 14.

Most runners will start at Preston Park at 9.45am, but invited elite runners will start at Withdean this year.

The finish line is at the Event Village, Madeira Drive, on the seafront as always.

Runners at the start line of the Brighton Marathon

What do I need to know if I’m taking part?

All participants in the Brighton Marathon must collect their race racks from the Event Village in Madeira Drive on Friday April 12 from 11am until 7pm and Saturday April 13 from 10am to 7pm.

Make sure you bring your confirmation email and some photo ID.

The race starts at Preston Park at 9.45am, but organisers said: “Please arrive at least one hour before the race starts to allow time for placing your kit bag on the baggage lorries, to use the toilets and to warm up.”

Brighton Marathon 2018

There’s an in-depth guide for runners on the Brighton Marathon website.

The course

Runners will take in plenty of the city’s sights during the 26-mile course.

The Marathon starts at Preston Park with runners heading south down London Road towards Valley Gardens. Approaching the Royal Pavilion, runners then head north and up to The Level, before heading south again to St James Street where the race turns east. Joining the coast road, runners will make their way up to Ovingdean before turning back west towards the city.

Runners continue west, past the Palace Pier, the i360 and the West Pier, before heading up to Church Road up to Boundary Road.

Participants then turn east again, back to Grand Avenue, where they return to the seafront and race Shoreham Power station.

Then turning back towards the city, it’s the home stretch, passing the Hove beach huts, back past the i360 and the piers and finally to the finish line at Madeira Drive.

Where should I watch the race from?

There are lots of great spots for spectators to join in and cheer on the runners. The area from the Palace Pier to the i360 is expected to be busy, as is the stretch along the seafront to the finish line, but runners will need cheering on along the whole route.

How many people are expected to take part?

Participants across all events now totals nearly 20,000 people, with 12,000 taking part in the Brighton Marathon. The Event Village on the seafront welcomes more than 125,000 people across the weekend, organisers say.

What about the other races?

The BM10k race takes place at 9am on Sunday, and will see more than 3,000 people taking part. Those taking part will need to pick up their race pack from the Event Village on Friday or Saturday (details above).

More than 2,500 children will take part in the Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Mini Mile Races from 10am on Saturday (April 13). Click here for race times.

And a new cycling event?

2019 will include the inaugural BM Ride, the city’s first ever closed-road cycling event on Sunday. Just 1,000 places were available for the cycling event.

The course will see participants starting on Hove Lawns at 7am, before passing through the city centre and riding out to Ovingdean and back. See the course map here.

Who are the elite runners to watch this year?

Last year, up and coming Welsh marathon runner, Dan Nash, led the Brighton Marathon men’s field from the gun for over 25 miles, despite stopping twice mid race for a toilet break. He will back for more this year and will be vying for first place against the likes of James Connor, Andy Maud and Paul Navesey. Meanwhile, Helen Davies ran away with the women’s race last year to win in 2:38:41 which earnt her a selection to compete for England in the Toronto Waterfront marathon in Canada in October. She is back in 2019, looking to reclaim her title and beat her course PB of 2:34:11. In addition to £2,000 cash prize for the winners, new time bonuses have been introduced to spur the marathon runners on with a new British course record offering an extra £1,500 for those who break it; 2:18:04 and 2:31:08 are the times to keep an eye on in both races.

And this year’s BM10k incorporates the 2019 England 10k Championships. Already one of the quickest races in the country in 2018, the 2019 edition is set to attract a high-quality field with athletes from around the country going head to head against each other to be crowned national champion and win a first place cash prize of £1,000. England Athletics will also be offering the leading Senior and leading U23 in both the men’s and women’s races on the day automatic selection (subject to meeting the minimum road running standards) for the Rennes 10k International in October.

To find out more about Brighton Marathon and all of this year’s events, visit: www.brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk