Your Christmas recycling guide for Horsham district

Advice on recycling your Christmas tree, cards and wrapping has been issued by Horsham District Council.

Once you’ve decided to pack up the docrations, any real Christmas trees can be chopped up and put in your garden waste bin, if you’re a garden waste customer.

Alternatively, you can take it to one of West Sussex County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Sites.

The council says that Christmas trees placed at the kerbside next to household waste bins will not be collected!

Most cards are paper based and can be recycled, along with their envelopes, either in your home recycling collection, at local recycling points such as Household Waste Recycling Sites or at banks in supermarket car parks etc.

Simple wrapping paper wrap can be recycled, but foil or glitter-decorated paper cannot and needs to go in your general waste bin.

The council adds that before recycling, remove any sticky tape and decorations such as ribbons and bows as these cannot be recycled.

If your presents arrived in corrugated cardboard, this can be put into your blue-topped recycling bin or taken to your local Household Waste Recycling Sites.

Se laso Horsham rubbish and recycling collections