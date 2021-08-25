Worthing seafront gets new bins to tackle litter problems

Almost 50 new bins are being installed along Worthing seafront, two of which are metal recycling bins that will join the six placed on the promenade in July.

The new waste bins are able to hold 240 litres of waste, compared to the old bins that could only hold 90 litres, with the recycling bins able to hold 480 litres of recyclables.

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “Our old bins served the town well, but many were past their best and too small for the footfall Worthing now enjoys.

The bins join six new recycling bins that have been added to the area. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

“We have added 8,880 litres of extra capacity between Splash Point and Heene Road and hope that this will help reduce waste being left next to bins that have become full.

“By investing in these larger-capacity, modern bins, we can help tackle the issues associated with littering in our town, while providing bin-frastructure that is fit for the future – ensuring our key promenade area stays clean and tidy on even the busiest of bank holiday weekends.

“Our bins are emptied up to seven times per day during the peak season and I pay tribute to our hard working waste crews keeping our town clean and tidy.”

The council added if the bins worked well, opportunities to extend recycling along the seafront would be reviewed.

These black bins placed along Worthing seafront can hold up to 240 litres of waste. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

This is one of the six recycling bins installed along Worthing seafront in July. They can hold up to 480 litres of recyclables. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils