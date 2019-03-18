Mabs Welch with her camelia. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931685a

Wonderful display for Ferring Horticultural Society’s spring show

Ferring Horticultural Society had a wonderful display of daffodils and other spring flowers, shrubs and pot plants for its spring show, filling Ferring Village Hall with fragrance on Saturday.

The show attracted the largest number of entries for some time and judge Paul Dalby was impressed with both their quality and quantity. New member Alasdair MacCulloch swept the board in the daffodil classes and won the Spring Trophy for most points in show.

Martin Ford with his exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931699a
Sue Rayner with her cookery exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931698a
Paul Rayner with his exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931691a
Pauline Ford with her jonquilla narcissi. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931688a
