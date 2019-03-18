Wonderful display for Ferring Horticultural Society’s spring show

Ferring Horticultural Society had a wonderful display of daffodils and other spring flowers, shrubs and pot plants for its spring show, filling Ferring Village Hall with fragrance on Saturday.

The show attracted the largest number of entries for some time and judge Paul Dalby was impressed with both their quality and quantity. New member Alasdair MacCulloch swept the board in the daffodil classes and won the Spring Trophy for most points in show.

Martin Ford with his exhibit.

Sue Rayner with her cookery exhibit.

Paul Rayner with his exhibit.

Pauline Ford with her jonquilla narcissi.

