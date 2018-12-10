West Sussex drop-off points revealed as Walkers launches first UK recycling scheme for crisp packets

Walkers has launched the UK’s first recycling scheme for crisp packets, accepting all brands of crisp packets.

Environment secretary Michael Gove has expressed his support for the scheme.

Gary Lineker supports the Walkers recycling scheme. Picture by Andrew Parsons / Parsons Media

Working with TerraCycle, the scheme will tap into an established network of recycling collection points around the UK. The scheme is simple and free to use, all brands of crisp packets will be accepted and will ultimately be turned into other basic plastic items.

To encourage people to take part, the scheme offers charity points based on the number of bags collected.

Gary Lineker, Walkers’ brand ambassador, said: “I love this initiative, what a great way of sorting out the problem of crisp packet recycling. To make this work we really need everyone to get involved by collecting and returning the packets to be recycled.”

Crisp packets are technically recyclable, the issue until now has been that they were not being separated or collected for recycling.

West Sussex collection points

• Airport Inn, Gatwick

• Bognor Regis Town Hall, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis

• Rudgwick Youth Centre, Bucks Green

• William Penn Primary School, Brooks Green Road, Coolham

• Wyevale Findon Worthing Garden Centre, A24 Findon

• Holy Trinity Church, Rushams Road, Horsham

• Quaker Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham

• Boundstone Children and Family Centre, Upper Boundstone Lane, Lancing

• Lancing Children and Family Centre, North Road, Lancing

• St James the Less Church hall, Mill Road, Lancing

• Sudz Cleaners, North Road, Lancing

• The Co-op, North Road, Lancing

• Shoreham Health Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham

• St Mary de Haura Church, Shoreham

• Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm, Worthing

