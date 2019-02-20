These are the 23 most high risk flooding hotspots on the Sussex coast
Here are the 23 areas of the Sussex coast which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.
The at-risk areas are listed on Get The Data and are identified by postcode, showing the level of risk, suitability and if the flooding poses a risk to insurance. The data is taken using a single point within each postcode using Open Postcode Geo, identifying the flood risk area which that point falls within. There maybe other points within the postcode which fall into a different area, and hence have a different risk level.
1. BN24 6BT - Pevensey
Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.