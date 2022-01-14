She said she got up before sunrise on Thursday (January 13) to capture the enchanting images at a field near Downlands Community School.

Dinah is involved with Hassocks Artists and photographed their exhibition at Downloads in October last year.

Her interest in photography started when she was eight years old as her father was a proficient photographer.

She previously lived in Kariba, Zimbabwe, but now lives in Mid Sussex and specialises in photographing and painting the English landscape.

Find out more and see more of Dinah’s artwork at dinahbeaton.co.uk.

1. A beautiful misty and frosty morning in Hassocks. Photo by Dinah Beaton, dinahbeaton.co.uk. Photo Sales

