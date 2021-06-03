Take part in 50km Walk for Wildlife to support Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

To mark its 50th anniversary Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital has partnered with Earth Runs for the virtual challenge, which encourages people to walk or run 50km throughout June.

For every supporter who completes 50km this month, Earth Runs will plant ten tress to support wildlife and their habitats – and they will also receive a biodegradable wildflower seed medal to plant in their own garden.

Fundraising manager Asha Park said: “We are also encouraging participants to ask friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them for their big challenge to raise funds for wildlife in our care.”

A fox cub in the care of Brent Lodge

Brent Lodge has already received hundreds of orphaned or abandoned wildlife babies this season and the team is working hard to provide them with care, food and vet treatment.

The babies that arrived earlier in the year are developing into juveniles and are now preparing for their release in outside enclosures, including ducklings, cubs, owls and rabbits.

The team is now seeing a sharp increase in garden birds injured by pets and is appealing to the public to keep their cats and dogs under close control during this time of year as young birds begin to fledge their nest for the first time.

Asha said: “As we face another busy season, it is essential that we are well-prepared for the months ahead caring for the influx of seasonal wildlife casualties.

Birds in the care of Brent Lodge

“This will mean an increase in staff to provide the round-the-clock feeds and care, ordering specialised medication and food as well as purchasing essential equipment.

“New incubators are helping our smallest and orphaned patients receive the warmth they need to stabilise.

“Improved animal care units and enclosures are giving recovering patients the space they need to rest and recuperate prior to their release.

“This is just the beginning of the busy season ahead for us – we anticipate over 1,500 patients will arrive over the spring and summer.

“With many more mouths to feeds, we will be desperate for funding, food and other hospital supplies such as puppy pads and cleaning items.

“Sadly, coronavirus restrictions mean we are still experiencing a drop in direct donations while our food bills, animal care and medical costs are still rising.”

To register for the Walk for Wildlife, visit www.brentlodge.org/events

