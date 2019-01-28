Seed Swap in Worthing offers comprehensive day of sharing for keen gardeners

Transition Town Worthing is set to host its tenth annual Seed Swap.

The event originally began as a gathering for gardeners to exchange seeds and plants in order to avoid wasting them, bringing together green growing groups to share skills and knowledge.

Organisers say they 'don't know anybody who doesn't enjoy it'. Picture: Ana Bohane Photography

Now, it has grown in a fully-fledged fair, with stalls run by community groups, as well as workshops and talks.

Pauline Cory, director, said: “There’s something for everybody, even if you don’t have a garden. It’s a lovely family event.

“You can come and buy products that you can’t get in normal shops, or you can join local community projects and make new friends.

“It’s pretty comprehensive. We have stalls on everything from plants to arts and crafts. You can come and learn all sorts of new skills.”

The Seed Swap will run from 12.30pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 9, at Oak Grove College, The Boulevard, Worthing. Entry is £2, children under 14 free.

The Repair Cafe will run a skill sharing workshop, teaching skills including soldering and sewing.

Eco groups including Breathing Spaces, Food Pioneers and Sustainable Sussex will host talks.

Homemade food and drink will also be available at the event.

Ms Cory added: “I don’t know anybody who doesn’t enjoy it. It’s such a heartwarming event to run.”

Worthing Library to be transformed into community hub, bringing various services under one roof

Nine projects helping women and girls across Sussex chosen for Tampon Tax funding

New manager at Adur and Worthing Community Works pledges ‘balanced offer’ for voluntary sector