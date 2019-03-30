Protest against fossil fuel investment at Barclays in Brighton

Activists from Brighton Extinction Rebellion staged a ‘Fete of the World’ protest today outside the branch of Barclays Bank in North St, Brighton to demand the bank divest from fossil fuels.

The group chose the bank as a protest site after research from the Rainforest Action Network suggested that out of the world’s banking groups, Barclays was the sixth highest investor in fossil fuel industries over the last three years.

Activists from Brighton Extinction Rebellion stage a 'Fete of the World' outside the branch of Barclays Bank, North St Brighton'Photography www.DFphotography.co.uk

Barclays has responded to the action and said that it is ‘determined’ to do all it can to support a transition to a low carbon economy.

Liz Siddal from Extinction Rebellion said: “We want people to know that Barclays is the dirtiest bank in Europe. It invests more in fossil fuels than any other bank.

“Information from a Rainforest Action Network report published earlier this month shows it’s invested over 85 billion dollars in fossil fuel companies since 2016.

“Horrifyingly, 24 billion of those dollars have been invested in the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.

“The Barclays Energy and Climate Change Statement, published in January 2019, clearly sets our approach to carbon intensive energy sectors and reflects our commitments as a transatlantic bank.

“We continue to develop our green products suite and in 2018 we facilitated £27.3bn in social and environmental financing across our business including green bonds and renewable financing.”

