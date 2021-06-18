Positive day of action in Worthing to highlight importance of mending clothes, instead of throwing them away

Vicki Halliday, founder of The Good Stitch, a sustainable textiles craft shop in Goring, joined other local stitchers at the event in Montague Place.

She said: “Street stitching is a public positive action event to highlight the way we can mend our clothes instead of throwing them away.

The most sustainable clothes are the clothes we already own.”

Each participant created a #stitchitdontditchit banner for their chair and quietly mended a piece of clothing by hand during the event which was held across the country to coincide with the annual circular economy week.

The idea for the event came from Suzi Warren, who put together a range of resources for learning about the impact of the fast fashion industry and for having a go at mending your clothes.

Passers-by at the event were able to scan a QR code with their phone to look at those resources.

Find out more about the event on Instagram on #stitchitdontditchit @streetstitching @thegoodstitchgoring.