New plastic free and zero waste shop in Cranleigh to be opened by actress

An actress and animal rights campaigner will officially open a new zero-waste, zero single-use plastics shop in Cranleigh this week.

For Earth’s Sake, based in High Street, will open its doors on Friday April 5 at noon with Jenny Seagrove on hand to cut the ribbon.

Vanessa Ford-Robbins, owner of For Earth’s Sake, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce that we will be opening the doors of For Earth’s Sake.

“The fact that our friend and supporter, Jenny Seagrove has offered to open For Earth’s Sake is the absolute icing on our cake slices.”

Every aspect of the business will be dedicated to reducing our footprint on the environment and shifting the way we consume products in a more sustainable direction.

It will offer local produce, dried goods, chilled foods, and everyday household items using the most environmentally-friendly methods possible.

| Read more about For Earth’s Sake here |

Jenny Seagrove, who is also founding trustee of horse rescue sanctuary Mane Chance in Surrey, said: “I am extremely pleased to be able to assist Vanessa in the opening of For Earth’s Sake.

“The carbon footprint and environmental impact that humans have on our planet and our fellow animals is now obviously a highlighted concern, and one of which the public is aware.

“By providing a zero waste, zero single-use plastics and not-for-profit shopping experience, For Earth’s Sake is making it possible for individuals to make changes to their shopping habits; changes that do in themselves make a difference.

“The more people we have making these small changes, and putting the planet first, the better it will be for our planet, the environment and all the creatures we rely upon.”

For Earth’s Sake is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) that will reflect its commitment to both local people and the wider society in general.

The not-for-profit structure has been chosen so that the shop and its owners can reinvest any financial surplus back into the business, promote educational involvement and projects, and help it grow and provide a greater service to the local community.

Vanessa added: “To say that much work has gone in to make our shop, and the shopping experience we offer unique would be an understatement.

“We have also taken heed of our own words and re-used, recycled and re-purposed wherever we have been able.

“Much of our fabulous shelving and display areas have been hand-crafted from pallet wood and off-cuts; carefully cleaned, sanded and finished for use.

“We have recycled around 120 pallets, many of which would have been broken up and sent to landfill or been burned.

“We also re-used light fittings and other elements that were in place in the store when we took it over, though adjusting and moving them to best suit our own style and requirements.

“Our shop-front sign is made from repurposed wood, allowing, we hope, our customers to understand this is not just a shop; rather it is a shop and shopping experience that puts our planet first.”

The shop will open Monday to Friday - 9.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday - 8.30am to 5.30pm and Sunday April 7 and 12 - 11am to 4.30pm.

For more information, visit www.ForEarthsSake.uk or find the shop on Facebook and Instagram @ForEarthsSakeUK.

READ MORE: 20-year-old Horsham chef wins national title and will now compete in world championships in Canada

St Barnabas House bike ride challenge for Upper Beeding man whose mum is being cared for by the hospice

A27 Arundel bypass among topics discussed by MP at village breakfast meeting