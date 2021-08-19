New mini aquarium opens in Worthing

A mini aquarium that has opened inside the Worthing Costal Office, in Marine Parade, can now be visited by the public.

Created by Adur and Worthing Council’s coastal wardens, Rockpool Reef was built to replicate the marine environment that is similar to what can be found in waters off the Sussex coast.

The coastal wardens collected water, sediment and corals by hand for the tank.

Rob Dove, senior coastal warden, looking into Rockpool Reef tank. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing’s executive member for regeneration, said: “The aim of Rockpool Reef is to educate people about the marine life and environment found off the Sussex coast, just below the waves.

“By replicating this environment, we can show visitors creatures they may otherwise never get to see, and it’s also a chance for us to have conversations about conservation.

“The aquarium is low density, all natural and there’s plenty of room for the host of life inside. I encourage people to visit, to learn something new and find out more about the rich waters off our coast.”

The coastal wardens aim to offer the experience to schools, individuals and passers-by.

Look closely...a transparent Common Goby, a species of small fish. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

The Worthing Coastal Office is open from 9am-5pm, seven days a week.

Visitors can pop in, but for talks and to ensure a member of staff is around, it is best to book by calling 01903 238 977 or emailing [email protected]

A two week old Common Cuttlefish. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils