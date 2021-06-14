New community garden opens in Worthing
A new community garden has opened in Worthing, complete with community vegetable patch and educational wildlife trails. Volunteers have been working on the BugCycle Community Garden in Beach House Park since March and have now removed the fencing so everyone can access the creative, wildlife-friendly space.
Vanessa Breen, from Creative Waves, said: “”It has been such a rewarding community project, we have had more than 100 people volunteering and wanting to be involved from age three upwards. It really has been heart-warming. Benches and planters have been created by repurposing reclaimed wood from Worthing Pier and decking from Chichester Harbour.”
Features include a community vegetable patch, rockery, stumpery, willow archway and wildlife pond. Improved access and the new flowerbeds and lawn connect to the existing willow dome and wildflower area, planted in 2015. There is also a bug hotel and educational wildlife trails around the garden, available at www.creativewaves.co.uk