This runs from Monday to Saturday (September 20-25) and features online talks about living sustainably, as well as a vegetarian cooking demonstration and a movie.

“GBGW is a UK-wide initiative of the Climate Coalition,” said Chris Lee and Peter Desmond, the main co-ordinators of Fairer World Lindfield.

“Hundreds of towns and villages across the country will be taking part to raise the profile of the climate and ecological crisis and show why it is relevant to local communities and decision makers.”

Fairer World Lindfield from left: Guy Rowland, Sheila Maidment, Louise Downey, Maggie Lloyd, Chris Lee and James Skillicorn.

One highlight, they said, will be a Zoom talk by author Jen Gale (September 24, 7.30pm) on reducing your carbon footprint. Jen will also answer questions about her book The Sustainable(ish) Living Guide.

“We are privileged to have Tearfund, an international development agency, helping us think about the impact of climate change on those countries that are going to suffer the most,” Chris added.

This Zoom talk takes place on September 22 (7.30pm).

Outside, there will be a walk through Lindfield on September 23 (11am-12.30pm) and a visit to organic dairy farm Cockhaise Farm on September 25 (1pm).

Zoom events start at 7.30pm and include: a climate change talk by Peter Desmond on September 20, a vegetarian and vegan cooking demonstration on September 21, a talk on improving the energy efficiency of your home by Nick Owens from HKD Transition (September 23), and a screening of the film The Race is On (September 25) , followed by a Q&A with the producers.

To book call 01444 484063, email [email protected] or visit eventbrite.co.uk.