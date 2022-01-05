An Eco Club has been launched as part of the school’s aspiration to achieve Keep Britain Tidy’s Eco-Schools Green Flag status.

Club members are doing what they can to engage the community in issues surrounding climate change and promote the belief everyone can make a difference.

Headteacher Simon Liley said: “I am delighted that students and staff are working together on this vital initiative. It is great that they are looking at the small things which all members of our community can do to help reduce the impact of global warming for future generations.”

One of the inspirational murals painted at The Angmering School last year during lockdown

Year-13 students Georgia Connolly, Elisse Chatfield and Kacper Kobusinski are working together with younger students to promote the Eco Club.

They say their initial areas of focus are waste, school grounds and biodiversity.

“We believe that every member of the school can contribute to achieving the net carbon zero target. By changing day-to-day decisions and behaviours we can reduce the amount of energy we consume and the carbon we emit from travel.

“The impact of simple actions of switching off lights and equipment, recycling waste, or walking or taking the train rather than driving, can, when done by everyone, have a big positive impact.

“We need to ensure that we all recognise the opportunity, understand the importance of change, and act to make a difference.”

The first campaign was Switch Off Fortnight 2021, promoting energy saving. This was followed by Reduce - Reuse - Recycle!, a campaign in which every department was asked to label a box for their paper to be recycled.

The Eco Club team said: “We are asking our sites team to label bins so we can recycle waste packaging from the canteen.”

Members are urged to speak up and take action to improve the sustainability of all aspects of school life.