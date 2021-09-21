Cove UK has partnered with Mulberry Marine Experiences, a SSI Blue Ocean Centre, to 'help protect the local coastline and marine life' around the Selsey coast.

The Great British Beach Clean week began with a clean-up at East Beach, joined by Chichester MP Gillian Keegan.

A team of 32 volunteers picked up litter on the beach, weighing the finds and recording the data as part of a global cleaner oceans mission. They cleaned and surveyed an area of 820 metres removing 28kg of rubbish.

Anya Frampton, director at Mulberry Marine Experiences, said: “We work to protect our local marine environment and are passionate about caring for our seas.

"Working at the Bunn Leisure site, with additional equipment, means that we can extend the reach of our beach monitoring and ultimately do more.

"It’s fantastic to have support from the park with additional volunteers and staff on a bi-monthly basis, so we can increase our monitoring of the rubbish discarded into the sea every day.”

Stewardship of the natural and local environment is 'one of the Cove UK priorities'.

With a mile of private beach at the Selsey resort, Bunn Leisure, as well as the Selsey Bill and the Hounds Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) locally, there is 'plenty to look after'.

Mulberry Marine is already working with Cove UK at the Bunn Leisure resort, providing Marine Life Walks as part of the Go Cove Activities program.

Additional activities are also being looked into, at the recently purchased Medmerry Park near the Witterings.

Mark Seaton, Cove UK managing director, said: “We are delighted to be supporting local ongoing marine conservation work, monitoring litter patterns and how it may affect our wildlife.

"This is a great addition to our partnership with Mulberry Marine Experiences that already includes educational projects at our Bunn Leisure resort in Selsey.”

The next beach clean has been scheduled for October 10, when volunteers hope to clean from the Coastguard tower to Toe End.

