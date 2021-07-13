Chichester Harbour: Illegal disposal of untreated sewage waste has done 'incalculable damage'

The Chichester Harbour Trust made this statement after Southern Water was last week fined a record £90 million for 'persistently breaching environmental regulations' during the period 2010-15.

Southern admitted pumping 16bn-21bn litres of untreated sewage into delicate ecosystems, including at Chichester Harbour. This is how Southern Water's CEO responded to the sentence

"Regrettably, we observe that the damage to Chichester Harbour continues," the harbour trust statement read.

"Water quality continues to deteriorate due principally to excess nitrates and storm discharges, compounded by over-development of the surrounding area.

"Natural England produced a devastating report on the state of Chichester Harbour SSSI earlier this year."

'Last year alone', Southern Water pumped untreated waste water into the harbour on 117 days, according to the Chichester Harbour Trust.

A spokesperson added: "Southern Water continue to connect up major new housing developments in the district to the existing sewage system, for which it is quite clear they do not have the capacity — and this is before the revised Chichester District Local Plan which calls for an additional 12,500 homes to be built in the area over the next 15 years.

"Southern water doesn’t appear to have a coherent plan to address the problem."

'Despite many meetings' involving Chichester District Council, MP Gillian Keegan, the Environment Agency, Ofwat, and Natural England, the trust said there is a 'lack of local leadership' in coming forward with solutions to prevent what is an 'emerging environmental catastrophe'.

"The constraints of existing regulatory rules and practice must be overcome in order to effectively and proactively confront these urgent issues," the statement continued.

"Our leaders should be out there proposing new regulation, confronting Government Ministers — and the EA and Natural England should be out there battling to save the harbour with whose protection they are charged.