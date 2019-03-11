Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society has excellent spring show, securing its future

Hopes are high for a secure future for Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society after another excellent spring show, with 113 entries laid out at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall on Saturday.

Pat Nightingale, chairman, explained: “This was ten more than last year, which itself was the highest for 20 years. The blooms entered were of excellent quality, as were the floral arrangements and the photography. After thinking in recent years that we might have to disband due to lack of interest, the society now looks set to continue.”

Alan Baker with his prize-winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin

Julie MacCulloch with her first prize winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin

President Alan Baker with his prize winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin

Chairman Pat Nightingale and her prize-winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin

