Alasdair MacCulloch won the Spring Cup for most points in the show and the Vincent Cup for best exhibit DM1930830a

Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society has excellent spring show, securing its future

Hopes are high for a secure future for Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society after another excellent spring show, with 113 entries laid out at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall on Saturday.

Pat Nightingale, chairman, explained: “This was ten more than last year, which itself was the highest for 20 years. The blooms entered were of excellent quality, as were the floral arrangements and the photography. After thinking in recent years that we might have to disband due to lack of interest, the society now looks set to continue.”

Alan Baker with his prize-winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930884a
Alan Baker with his prize-winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930884a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Julie MacCulloch with her first prize winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930788a
Julie MacCulloch with her first prize winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930788a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
President Alan Baker with his prize winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930884a
President Alan Baker with his prize winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930884a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Chairman Pat Nightingale and her prize-winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930872a
Chairman Pat Nightingale and her prize-winning exhibit. Photo by Derek Martin DM1930872a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3