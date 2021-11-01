The group included Jo Bevan, group Scout leader, and Elinor Newson of 10th Haywards Heath Scouts, as well as 15 scouts and several parents.

They met to work on an area of woodland located on a bank near the first tee.

The team planted roughly 1,300 daffodil bulbs with the goal of creating a sea of yellow on the far side of the lake for members and visitors to look at in spring.

A group of 10th Haywards Heath Scouts and parents planted about 1,300 daffodil bulbs on a bank on Cuckfield Golf Course.

Paul Smyth, who came up with the idea, aims to gradually enhance the entire estate, which is in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Haywards Heath Town Council had been renewing flower beds, which allowed the recycling of about 600 daffodil bulbs to donate to the club.

The number of bulbs increased to 1,300 thanks to generous club members.

Groundsmen Josh and Matt prepared the bank and Sylvia Harris, vice chair of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, organised and supervised the planting with Matt and Keith Whittaker.

“The scouts did an amazing job managing to complete the planting in one hour, volunteering their time and enjoying a job well done,” said Sylvia.

She thanked Josh and Matt, who worked out a safe route for the planters, as well as the golf professionals who policed the driving range.

“Finally, thanks to Emma for the refreshments that were very much appreciated,” Sylvia added.

“The scouts said the brownies were the best they had ever tasted.”

