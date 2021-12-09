100 families 100 Christmas roasts: Worthing cafe teams up with Worthing Food Foundation for Christmas appeal
A spa break for two at the luxury South Lodge Hotel near Horsham is the star prize in this year’s Christmas roast appeal, organised by Coast cafe on Worthing seafront and Worthing Food Foundation.
The aim is to beat last year’s total of £6,500 raised to give 100 families in need in the Worthing area a Christmas to remember.
The raffle launched at the beginning of November and will be drawn on Christmas Eve at 7pm. Tickets are £5, available online at raffall.com/270002/enter-raffle-to-win-100-families-100-roasts-hosted-by-anthony-dickinson
Anthony Dickinson, owner of Coast, said: “Coast and Worthing Food Foundation team up once again to raise funds so that 100 families in Worthing can enjoy Christmas Day the way the rest of us take for granted.”
All profit will go to The Les Alden Foundation, which was set up during the 2020 Covid emergency and includes Worthing Food Foundation.
Local businesses have donated a range of prizes, making up the star prize, which includes transport to South Lodge Hotel in a vintage Aston Martin, and three prize bundles, including free meals, gift experiences and a month of free coffee.