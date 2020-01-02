Emergency services respond to incident at Bognor Regis store

Emergency services responded to a gas leak at a Co-op store in Bognor Regis yesterday (Wednesday, January 1).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, it was called to attend the Co-op on Chichester Road at 3.28pm after the gas alarm at the store activated.

Firefighters and paramedics were pictured at the scene

A spokesman said: "One crew from Bognor Regis Fire Station was mobilised to the scene and upon arrival found a leak coming from a commercial refrigeration.

“The store was evacuated and crews ventilated the unit. An engineer from the utilities provider attended and isolated the power supply.

“The crew left the scene at 4.30pm.”

It has been reported that paramedics were on scene. South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

Sussex Police confirmed it is not involved in the investigation.