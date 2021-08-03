Emergency incident in Fishbourne was ‘false alarm’ but road and train line remains closed

Salthill Road in Fishbourne was closed whilst firefighters responded to an incident just before 9.20am.

“We were alerted to reports of smoke coming from a train on the West Coastway line near Fishbourne Railway Station,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Fortunately this was a false alarm, and there was no fire.”

However, the alarm being triggered has ‘impacted the electricity supply’ to the line, ‘meaning both lines are blocked’.

The spokesperson added: “We currently have fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis on the scene, and firefighters are liaising with officers from Network Rail to ensure the scene is safe and to help get passengers moving again.

“Salthill Road in Fishbourne has been closed in both directions to allow emergency service staff to work safely and we would urge people to avoid the area for the time being this morning.

“Southern Rail has advised that both railway lines remain blocked for the time being and are urging passengers to find alternative routes to complete their journey.”

