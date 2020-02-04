Emergency crews battle to fix burst water main in Loxwood

Emergency crews are continuing to deal with a burst water main affecting Loxwood and Billingshurst.

Southern Water says it is ‘working hard’ to bring back water supplies.

A water main has burst in the Loxwood/Billingshurst area SUS-200402-102804001

However, the lack of water has forced Loxwood Medical Practice to cancel patient appointments.

The surgery has placed a notice on social media stating: “Today we have had to close due to no water in the Loxwood area.

“We can only see patients who need urgent doctor or nurse advice.

“If you had an appointment today it has been cancelled, please call reception later today to reschedule.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you. The surgery building is still open and you can collect medication from the dispensary.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Southern Water said: “Our crews are investigating a burst water main in the Loxwood, Billingshurst area affecting customers in the RH12 and RH14 postcodes.

“We know some customers have been experiencing low pressure or no water since early this morning and we’re working as quickly as we can to restore supplies.

“In the meantime, we are sending tankers to the area in case the fix proves difficult. The tankers will directly inject water in the network to keep pressure up.

“Our teams are also delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers. If you or someone you know needs extra help and think you ought to be on our priority service register then please phone us on 0800 027 0800.

“We will be keeping customers up to date on our social media feeds and via our incident map: https://www.southernwater.co.uk/incident-map

“We ‘re sorry for the inconvenience this burst is causing.”

Southern Water says people can collect bottled water from outside Loxwood Primary School.