Eight on-call firefighters complete training to join wholetime crews across West Sussex

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed eight new wholetime firefighters following a pass out parade at Horley Fire Station – Brett Satturley, John Hicks and Phil Castleton in the Crewing Optimisation Group; Richard Novis and Michael Gaunt at East Grinstead; Matthew Gravell at Haywards Heath; Darren Greene at Littlehampton; and Lee Barnard at Worthing.