Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a fire at a college - due to open in September - in Haywards Heath.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say that eight fire engines are attending the incident in Harlands Road.

Fire crews at the Haywards Heath College site in Harlands Road

They were first alerted to the fire just before 1.30pm today.

A spokesman said: “The aerial ladder platform are in attendance. Crews are using one hose reel and a jet to tackle the fire.”

More as we get it.