Worthing students win place in national Overwatch final at London Games Festival

Students from Worthing have won the regional leg of a digital tournament that saw schools compete in the vibrant video game Overwatch.

The year-ten team from Bohunt School Worthing, has secured a place in the national final at the London Games Festival on April 10.

The winning team from Bohunt School Worthing

The regional leg of the Overwatch Digital Schoolhouse Esports Tournament saw five schools compete at Lakeside Sportsworld in Essex yesterday.

This immersive careers experience allows students to take the reins in operating an esports tournament, advised by games industry experts.

They take on the roles of pro gamers, shoutcasters, event producers and media professionals, learning vital career skills as part of an enjoyable and relevant activity in a rapidly growing industry.

Shahneila Saeed, programme director, said each qualifier is the culmination of a lot of hard work from students and teachers alike, which pays off in a real buzz at the events.

She added: “With participants having a chance to show off their various skills in competition and meet industry professionals who can impart great knowledge, it’s no surprise that surveys have discovered a true educational impact from the tournament.”

The game played throughout the tournament is the massively popular Overwatch, from Blizzard Entertainment, which counts tens of millions of players worldwide. The tournament also sees invaluable support from Edge Esports.