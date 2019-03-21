Worthing barbershop quartet, one of the youngest in the world, wins festival trophy

One of the youngest barbershop quartets in the world, based in Worthing, has come home with a trophy after wowing judges with their a cappella skills.

Known as The Minims, the quartet competed at the Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival on Saturday and scored 88 out of 100, gaining a distinction and winning the Jaymar Cup for a cappella groups of any age.

Group members Harry and Florence Cole and Yolanda and Ewan Thomas-Negro sang Do You Hear What I Hear?, Everybody Wants to Be a Cat from Disney film The Aristocats and Cups, a song from the film Pitch Perfect.

Naomi Cole, The Minims’ director, said: “Harry, 12, of St Andrew’s CE High School, Florence, ten, of Broadwater CE Primary and Yolanda, ten, and Ewan, eight, from Globe Primary Academy are one of the youngest barbershop quartets in the world.

“The judge commented ‘a thoroughly prepared and polished performance of high standard. Very well done, a great achievement’.”

Do You Hear What I Hear? was specially arranged by Naomi for the quartet. The judge noted the ‘very good harmonies’, with a ‘lovely top line’ and a ‘lovely boy solo’.

Everybody Wants to Be a Cat was arranged by Julien Neel. The judge advised ‘balance between solo and accompanying voices is key’.

Cups was arranged by Deke Sharon and is a quicker tempo piece. The judge advised ‘we need to hear every word’.

