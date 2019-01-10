Pupils from years five and six in their period costumes with their Victorian teachers

Victorian Day at Upper Beeding Primary School in pictures

Pupils quickly learned ‘children should be seen and not heard’ during a Victorian Day at Upper Beeding Primary School.

They learned the three Rs, recited The Lord’s Prayer, undertook dictation and repeated times tables – and if they were slow or produced poor work they were given the ultimate shame of wearing the dunce’s hat and standing in the corner. Read more: Upper Beeding pupils face strict discipline during Victorian Day at school

Pupils from years five and six in their period costumes with their Victorian teachers
Practising neat handwriting on special lined paper
Wearing the dunce's hat and standing in the corner was the ultimate shame
Some of the children wore signs to highlight their misdemeanours
