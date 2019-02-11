University of Sussex students say no to booze and yes to tea and bingo

Sensible students are turning their back on traditional university boozing by joining sophisticated societies – dedicated to bingo and TEA.

Undergrads at the University of Sussex are rushing to join the new brew-based club, as well as others dedicated to less usual student activities, including raising breast cancer awareness, run by the ‘Uni Boob Team.’

The University of Sussex Students’ Union is understood to be the first to offer its cohort a society entirely dedicated to the British pastime of tea drinking.

Since September, 64 new societies have sprung up at the Students’ Union – bringing the total number up to 276.

These include the “Spill the Tea” society, Bingo Night, and a ‘pop-up supper club’ where students share meals of scavenged food.

The stats were revealed as the union prepares for its annual ‘refresher fair’, where students get their second chance in the academic year to sign up to societies.

Speaking to the student newspaper The Tab, University of Sussex Activities Officer Becky Doran said: “This year the societies committee in the SU have approved 64 new societies and most will be at the Refreshers Fair.

“With a total of 155 student groups at the fair, this is an amazing opportunity for students to see the amazing things our groups are doing and join something new.

“All you need to get started is three people to be your committee and an idea.”