The Littlehampton Academy spends day focusing on character and aspiration

The Apprentice and Dragons’ Den inspired year-11 students during a day of focused activities at The Littlehampton Academy.

Across the school, Character and Aspiration Day involved students in targeted activities for each year group, focusing on a range of themes, including leadership, sport and culture.

Year-11 students present their business and enterprise proposals

Dr Nick Taylor, assistant principal, said: “These days are a fantastic opportunity for our students to experience a broader curriculum and work more closely with their peers and teachers.

“Students in year 11 took inspiration from The Apprentice and Dragons’ Den, working in teams to create new brands and products which were pitched to a team of ‘dragons’, including principal Morgan Thomas.

“Students in year eight were transformed into Maori warriors for the day, exploring Maori culture and art, whilst outside of the classroom, students in year seven braved the winter weather to participate in a range of alternative sporting events.

“Year-ten students honed their engineering skills and worked collaboratively to design load-bearing bridges. Year nine students worked on internet safety and the sixth form were put through a series of Krypton Factor challenges.”

The year-eight Maori art workshop

