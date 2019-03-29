The Academy Selsey celebrates last day in temporary school, 948 days after fire

The headteacher of The Academy Selsey has said the school will move into its rebuilt premises next month ‘stronger’ for having dealt with the fire that almost destroyed it.

Since the fire that engulfed a large portion of the school in summer 2016, pupils and staff were given temporary classrooms while the school was rebuilt.

Now the wait is almost up, as today marks the last day in the temporary ‘teaching village’ before pupils move into the state-of-the-art new campus after the Easter break.

Headteacher Tom Garfield said: “Today marks 948 days since fire destroyed the bulk of our school buildings.

“As we move out of the temporary school today I am so proud of all involved in maintaining the continuity of education for the young people of Selsey.

“The staff and students have shown such incredible resilience during this time and we move into our new facility stronger for the experience.”

