‘Stop failing Horsham children’...Campaign launched over school places

A new campaign has been launched calling on the Government to ‘stop failing’ children in Horsham.

Parents across the district have expressed their outrage after many were told on Friday (March 1) their children were not given their first choice secondary school places.

Some youngsters were also not given their second or third choices and instead have been told they will be attending schools nearly 15 miles away in Crawley. For more see our previous story: Parents ‘devastated’ after children miss out on their choice of Horsham secondary schools

A petition - entitled Stop Government Failing Horsham District’s Children - has since been launched calling for an increase in funding for schools in the area.

Addressed to Horsham MP Jeremy Quin it also calls on more money to be given to health services across the district. At the time of writing the petition had already gained more than 1,200 signatures in two days.

The petition states: “Horsham and surrounding villages’ children are being bused over 10 miles to Crawley schools due to a lack of Government investment in West Sussex education. The district has become a London over-spill with 10,000s houses built for families but insufficient schools, school places and access to GPs.”

The petition references a BBC survey which revealed Horsham was the second worse place for GP access in the country.

It also highlights concerns with mental health funding as well as funding for schools across the district - an issue many teachers and pupils have been campaigning about for the past three years. For more see: ‘We’re not worth less’, schools tell Prime Minister

It adds: “Our children are our future, stop central and local Government failing them. Make Horsham District children count.”

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/jeremy-quin-mp-stop-government-failing-horsham-district-s-children-48dc02df-0f0a-437c-bfd8-da2bac791f38