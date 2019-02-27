Schools impress at Rock Challenge Crawley 2019

Pupils have been taking to the stage at The Hawth in Crawley as a week-long performing arts competition for schools and colleges continues.

Schools have been dazzling audiences with their dance and drama performances, which are based on a theme of their own choosing, for the popular annual Rock Challenge.

Tanbridge House School at the Global Rock Challenge. By Nick Scott Photography SUS-190227-085825001

The second night on Tuesday (February 26) saw The Angmering School crowned the winners with its performance ‘Perfectly Peculiar’.

Second place went to St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill with ‘#Project84’ and third place went to Tanbridge House School in Horsham with ‘7’

Rock Challenge production manager Jonny Wood: “Another fantastic night of performances here. The choreography was amazing, so much talent seen up on stage tonight!”

Full results for Tuesday, February 26 2019

St Paul's catholic School at the Global Rock Challenge. By Nick Scott Photography SUS-190227-085814001

1st Place - The Angmering School

2nd Place - St Paul’s Catholic College

3rd Place - Tanbridge House School

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Choreography - Tanbridge House School in Horsham, The Angmering School, St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Performance Skill - Willingdon Community School, The Angmering School, St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Stage Use - The Angmering School

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Concept - The Angmering School, Manor Green College in Crawley, Burgess Hill Girls

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Drama - Tanbridge House School in Horsham, The Angmering School

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Soundtrack - The Angmering School, St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill, Manor Green College in Crawley

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function - The Angmering School

Rock Challenge Award of Excellence for Costuming Character - Willingdon Community School, The Angmering School

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement - The Angmering School, Burgess Hill Girls

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Entertainment - Willingdon Community School, Tanbridge House School in Horsham, The Angmering School, St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill, Manor Green College in Crawley, Burgess Hill Girls

Securigroup Award of Excellence for Lighting - The Angmering School, Willingdon Community School, Tanbridge House School in Horsham

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Stage Crew - Tanbridge House School in Horsham, Willingdon Community School, The Angmering School

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award for Spirit of Rock Challenge - Manor Green College in Crawley

West Sussex County Council Award for Performers’ Choice - The Angmering School

Rock Challenge Award for Achievement in Drug Awareness - Manor Green College in Crawley

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Student Leadership - Willingdon Community School

Rock Challenge Award for School Community Support - Burgess Hill Girls

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Healthy Lifestyle - St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Positive Inclusion - Durrington High School in Worthing

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Parental Involvement - The Angmering School

Results from Monday, February 25 2019: Schools take to the stage at Rock Challenge Crawley 2019